With a spirit of grace and gratitude, surrounded by love, David Epp-Stobbe passed away on Sunday August 9. David's profound joy was his family, wife Eleanor and daughter Amarah (Tim Rhodes). His life was enriched by many wonderful experiences shared with his brother Paul Stobbe, the Epp family Linda and Richard Penner, Elaine and Ron Braun, Ruth and Joe Ricci, many nieces and nephews, also with his extended Sawatzky and Stobbe families. David is predeceased by his father Jacob Stobbe and mother Katherine Sawatzky, infant brother James, parents Henry and Hilda Epp. He was raised on a farm in southern Manitoba, treasuring the prairie winds, the expanse of the land, and the colourful night skies. David valued relationships, appreciated conversations, taking on new woodworking projects, and many good books ranging from theology, to history, to mysteries. With his life calling as a pastor, David served Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite (MB), St Catharines United Mennonite Church (ON), Hamilton Mennonite Church (ON), Bethel Mennonite Church (MB), St Luke's Place and Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge, before his retirement. He was active in church, denominational, ecumenical, and local community activities; always interested to learn, offer a contribution, and make new connections with people. David's life was blessed with family, church community, men's clergy group, friends, work opportunities, and his strong trust in the grace and love of God. He appreciated the recent welcome as a member of Breslau Mennonite Church. Thank you to family, friends, colleagues, church community, and caregivers for your loving support. Due to Covid restrictions there is no visitation, consider sharing your memories and condolences through the funeral home website; a private funeral service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breslau Mennonite Church, the Independent Living Centre of Waterloo Region, or a charity of your choice
.