Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace in Cambridge, Ontario at the age of 81. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanette Deans (nee Oosterloo). Proud father of David Michael Deans (Silvie Cadieux) and Deborah Deans. Fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law Kees Oosterloo (Nell) and Ed Oosterloo (Barb) and his sisters-in-law Kora Markusa and Donna Deans. Predeceased by his parents David and Elinore Deans and his brother Wayne Deans. David earned his Chartered Accountant Degree at the University of Manitoba and worked as Chief Corporate Accountant/Controller of Purchase and Stores for Canadian National Railways for 32 years. In his free time, he enjoyed curling, playing golf and spending time with his family. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Community Living Cambridge would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.