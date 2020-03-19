|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, David Gibbons, just one day after his 53rd birthday. Devoted and loving husband of Theresa MacDougall of St. George. Amazing dad to Michelle and Keith. Dearest son to Dave and Carol Gibbons. Cherished brother to Brenda Clark (Darryl Jobes) and Billie-Anne (Gary) Arthur. Forever remembered by his nephews Zachary Clark, Cody Ryan, Josh (Christine) MacDougall, and James Wood, as well as his nieces Sarah Ryan, Sami Wood and Hope MacDougall. Dave will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Jane MacDougall and his brothers-in-law Kevin (Kim) MacDougall and Mike MacDougall. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). A private family service will be held on Saturday with interment at St. George Cemetery. In light of the recent restrictions, a celebration of David's life will take place at a later date as well as a Church service at David's family church, St. George United Church, St. George. David's family would like to thank all the amazing staff at Stedman Community Hospice Brantford, for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Stedman Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. (Cards available at the funeral home). Please visit henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 19, 2020