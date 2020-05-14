David Gibbons O'HARA
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of David Gibbons O'Hara on Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by his son Shawn of Azilda, Ontario and daughter Caroline of Guelph, Ontario. He is missed by his grandsons Dawson (age 18), and Ethan (age 16). He will be fondly remembered by his dear friend and companion Donna Bradbury. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
