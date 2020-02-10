|
|
Passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness at St. Mary's General Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (2019) for 48 years. Loving father of Louise, Gareth (Bea) and Robert (Melanie). Proud "Grandad" of Rebecca, Alex, Mackenzie, Robert, Keagen, Riley, Heather, Wesley and Abigail and great-grandad of Olivia. Dear son of the late Hugh and Evelyn (nee Dodsworth) Williams. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses and staff on the 6th floor at St. Mary's Hospital. David's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The funeral service will take place at 11 am on Thursday followed by a reception. Private Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020