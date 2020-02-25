|
|
At Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020, Mr. David Orin "Duke" Henry of Listowel, in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Laurie (Bridge) Henry. Sadly missed by his children Tracey Henry of Listowel, and Peter Buckley and Gwen Hinz of Seaforth, and their families. Brother of Sandra & Wayne Gooding of Listowel, Brenda and Maurice Drager of Trowbridge, Joe and Nancy Henry of Listowel, Darlene Henry of Listowel, Wendy and Brad Clark of Ethel, Wayne and Sandy Henry of Cranbrook, and Karen and Rick Harper of Atwood. Son-in-law of Blanche Bridge, and brother-in-law of Wendy Bridge, both of Listowel. Also survived by his special aunt Marie Donaldson of Hanover, and loved by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Wellington "Duke" Henry, mother Alice (Burke) Henry, brother Rick Henry and his wife Diana, father-in-law Wesley Bridge, and brother-in-law John Bridge. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020