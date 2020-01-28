|
|
Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, at the age of 69. Beloved husband for 46 years of Connie (Rudy) Martin of Elora. Dear father of Terry (Laura) of Drayton and Kris (Natalie) of Elora. Loved Papa of Tommy and Lucian; Arlyn and Noah. Brother of Betty (Don) Clemmer of Elmira, brother-in-law of Pat (Steve) Errey of St. Jacobs and Jim (Marg) Rudy of St. Clements, and son-in-law of Dorothy Rudy of Waterloo. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Edgar B. and MaryAnn (Weber) Martin, father-in-law Sidney Rudy, and nephew Jeff Clemmer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. Cremation will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation, Fergus, or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation for Palliative Care would be appreciated. A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers for their compassionate care through his lengthy journey. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020