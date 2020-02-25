Home

David James SEABROOK

David James SEABROOK Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear brother David James Seabrook on February 23, 2020 in Listowel, Ontario. David was born August 28, 1962, the beloved son of the late Arthur Seabrook and the late Ruth (nee Wigglesworth) Seabrook. Loving brother of Janet Lynn Seabrook (John Calver Barnett) and Susan Lee Seabrook. Dear uncle to Daniel John Barnett and Morgan Ruth (nee Barnett) Rafalowski (Greg). Dear great uncle to Katrina, Violet and Lucy. Dave's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10am on Friday, February 28, 2020. Reception to follow. Private family interment at Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Dave's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020
