passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, September 7, 2020. Dave Frieday of Walsingham and formerly of Wolverton and Kitchener in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Janis (Davies) Frieday whom with he shared 44 years of marriage. Dear father of Jed of Brantford and Levon & wife Katrina of Hamilton. Adoring grandfather to Kiara and Autumn who were his pride and joy. Dave will be remembered by his sisters Sue (Paul) Hilker, Pat (Roger) Duval and Janet (Rob) Crowther all of Kitchener by his step sisters Cindy Davis, Patti (Rob) Farnham and by step brother Rick (Gail) Davis. Also remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bruce & Edna (Haiuser) Frieday and step mother Marian Frieday, by his step sister Lynn Phoenix Dave was a Master Electrician and a member of IBEW Local 804, Kitchener. Many of his passions included playing guitar, fishing, old cars (Studabakers), flying, golf, nature and an ongoing search for knowledge. A service will be conducted via Zoom from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Jeffrey W Glendinning Funeral Home, Port Rowan