Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and children on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. David was born 67 years ago in Kitchener, Ontario and was a resident of New Hamburg. Beloved husband of Sharon (Martin) Heyer whom he married on September 10, 1977. Devoted father of Kristi Heyer, Brandon (Kricia) Heyer and Nathan (Laura) Heyer. Proud and loving grandpa of Lewa, Toby and Gemma. David will be dearly missed by his sister Diane Heyer, brothers and sisters-in-law Carolyn Heyer, Debbie Heyer, Carolyn and Jim Jantzi, Steve Martin and Karen Martin Partridge and Sheldon and Judy Martin. Dear son-in-law of Amsey and Leona Martin. Survived by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased and now reunited with his father and mother; Roy and Magdalene (Dietz) Heyer and brothers Doug Heyer and Don Heyer. David was the co-owner operator of Heritage Pet & Garden for many years. He enjoyed working in the store, especially the friendships built and serving the community. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and was a devoted and longtime member of Living Water Community Christian Fellowship, New Hamburg. The family would like to say a special thank you to the medical team at St. Mary's General Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a drive thru visitation on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:30 - 5:30 at Living Water Community Christian Fellowship, 45 Hincks St, New Hamburg. With regards to Covid-19 a private funeral service was held for the immediate family. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Kidney Foundation or the Ontario Prader-Willi Association. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
