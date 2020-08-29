Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, August 24, 2020 in his 82 year. Dave is survived by his beloved wife Lynn to whom he was married for 58 wonderful years. Devoted father of Peter Nigh and Laura Murphy. Loving Papa to his five grandchildren who were his greatest joy. David, Ryan and Katie Murphy and Eric and Sofia Nigh. Predeceased by his parents Rev. Paul and Lucie Nigh as well as his brothers Walter (Diane), Howard (Elinor), Wray (Late.Jean), Melvin (Bettee) and brother in law Barry (Carol). Survived by his sister Norma Sherk (Maurice), and his brothers Arnold (Marlene) and Robert (Debbie) David will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. David was born on March 20, 1939 on the family farm in Springvale, Ontario. After graduating from Hagersville High School he studied accounting and began work at Cayuga Quarries. His next employment was with Day and Campbell of Hamilton. He then moved to Blackwood Hodge in Toronto and later managed Suntract Rentals at Hamilton and Waterloo branches where in 1971 he met his future business partners Boyd Bell and Jack Reid. Together they started BNR Equipment Rentals in 1975. After eight years, Jack retired, and Boyd and Dave continued their successful and rewarding business venture until its sale in 1998. With their true entrepreneurial spirit, they opened several other businesses and remained partners and great friends for 49 years. Throughout his life, he had a great love of many sports. In younger days, Dave played briefly with the Tiger Cats. In 1971 he joined the YMCA and took up running with a great group of guys. Another passion was downhill skiing and he travelled yearly out West and to several European countries. He enjoyed these group trips immensely. Great times were spent sailing and boating on the Great Lakes and Atlantic and cycling from home and on tours. David was a member of Deer Ridge Golf Course for 25 years and enjoyed many golf games each summer, especially treasured playing rounds with his grandsons. Dave and Lynn both enjoyed travel and were able to visit many places including the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico. A favorite spot was Bucerias, Mexico which they visited several times. David was the strength and mentor to the family "our rock" He was the "go to" person we all relied on for advice and guidance. Special times he treasured were family dinners and holidays, especially Christmas. He will be sorely missed. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Danielle MacNeil and her skilled oncology team at Victoria Hospital in London. They tried their best to rid him of cancer and we appreciated their care and compassion. David's family will receive relatives and friends at visitation from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, September 4, at the Erb and Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. South, Waterloo. The funeral will be held at the Erb and Good Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery, 335 University Ave. East, Waterloo. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed at www.erbgood.com
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Cancer Centre or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.