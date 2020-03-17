|
|
Passed away at K-W Grand River Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 56 years. He will be sadly missed by his children Zack, Marnie and Mya; his father, Bob; step-mom, Fran; sister, Maureen and her husband Kevin; step-family, Dave and Kristie, Jenny, Colleen and Scott, and Kathleen and Ted, as well as his nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many friends, especially Cathy. Predeceased by his mother Marilyn (Marnie). A private service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to The Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com. Video condolences may be forwarded to the family via email to the email address [email protected] Rest in Peace Dave.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020