1941 - 2020 Peacefully passed at his residence with family by his side on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 78. David was the loving husband for 55 years to Judith (nee Flowers). Cherished father of daughter, Sharon and son, Steve (Sue). Proud grandfather of Bradley (Erika) and Brayden (Meg). Predeceased by his parents, Betty and Horace Lloyd. Survived by his brothers, John and Jim (Marlene) and nieces, Katie and Elizabeth. He is also greatly missed by the family canine, "Miss Molly". David worked as a municipal property assessor until his retirement in 1996. He was an avid Blue Jays and Leafs fan and also enjoyed playing these sports with enthusiasm in his past-time. He was a devoted member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and actively assisted as an elder and usher until his cancer diagnosis in 2012. A very special thank you to Dr. Tam, Dr. McCarron, Dr. Russek and nursing staff of the Grand River Cancer Centre for their care and compassion along this journey. The family also extends their gratitude to their family physician, Dr. Hondubrata and the staff and care partners of LHIN and Warm Embrace home care. A private family service will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Holy Cross Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.