Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Aileen Kennedy. Dear father of Gordon (Carol) and Duncan (Lisa). Loved grandfather of Logan and Quinn. Dear brother of Liz Nicholson (Nicky). Predeceased by his parents Alec and Martha Kennedy, his brother Roy Kennedy, his sister Sandra Kennedy, and his nephews Brian Kennedy and Russel Nicholson. David was an avid and eternal supporter of the Glasgow Rangers. Whenever his team was playing, David was in his full kit! Cremation has taken place and a celebration of David's life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4, or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
"Aye ready!"