|
|
With great sadness the family announces that Dave Grunsell passed away peacefully (with loved ones by his side) at home on March 3rd, 2020. Dave battled prostate cancer for 25 years and succumbed at age 79. His battle and zest for life remain an inspiration to all that knew him. Born in Sheffield England on Dec. 26th, 1940, he and his young family moved to Canada in 1977. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Wendy (Woods), son Paul (Cheryl), daughter Rebecca, grandchildren Dylan, Erin, Jordan, Nathan and Alexis, brother Phillip, nephews Steve (Katheryn), Terry (Vanessa) and their families as well as all the (in-law) families in the UK. Dave earned a great reputation in the flooring industry during his working years. He enjoyed the fellowship of competition throughout his life playing cricket, soccer (football), squash and golf at high levels. His sense of humour, commentary and laughter will be missed. He made many great friends along the way. Special thanks to the Paramed team for all the wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to the (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). A private cremation has taken place. Dave's life celebration will be held on Saturday March 21st, 2020 from 1-4pm (drop in anytime) at Rebel Creek Golf Club (1517 Snyder's Road, Petersburg, ON). Please bring a happy story to share. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dave's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020