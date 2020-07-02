1/2
Passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 70, 2 days before his 46th wedding anniversary. Beloved husband of Sandy (Alexandra) Milne (née Fischer). Loving father of Margaret Gwyn (Stephen), John Kintare (Cindy) and Andrew Milne (Andrea). Proud Grandpa of Edward, Mia, Aiden, and Ruth. Dear brother to Jennifer Robinson (Kent). The family will host a vigil for David via Zoom on Thursday evening, July 2nd at 8:30 p.m. You must register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/david-milne. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. David's funeral Mass will be live-streamed at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Friday, July 3 starting at 2:45 p.m. A gathering to celebrate David will happen this time next year or post-Covid, whichever comes last. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship (www.houseoffriendship.org) or the Working Centre (www.theworkingcentre.org) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
