David NESBITT

Peacefully passed away at the Innisfree Hospice in Kitchener at the age of 82. Beloved husband to Mara for 29 years. Loving father to Kathy (Chris) Jackson, Peter Nesbitt (Jess Green), Campbell Hayhurst (Laurie), Ian Hayhurst (Carolyn). Survived by his sisters Isabel Bryce and Ruth Nesbitt, and by his brother Don Nesbitt (Donna). Cherished grandfather to Matt (Sam), Josh, Jeffrey, Christopher, Andrew (Hayley), Danielle (Andrew), Ethan, and great-grandfather to Grayson. Predeceased by his daughter Susan. David was a dedicated editor with the Ottawa Journal and the KW Record. David will be remembered for helping set up mini soccer for 5 and 6-year olds: finding coaches, setting up teams and supervising the Saturday leagues. He enjoyed curling, golf and baseball and watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoying their hobbies. Memorial donations to the Innisfree House Hospice, The Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation.



