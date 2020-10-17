1/
David Nevil Pigott
1949-07-20 - 2020-10-14
The family of David Pigott is heartbroken to announce his death on October 14, 2020 after a sudden, but brief illness. Predeceased by his brother, Arden and his parents, Edith (nee Alt) and Norman. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn and their two children, Kerry Alan and Jennifer Catherine (Sean), who were the lights of his life. His granddaughter, Veronica Paige Winchester, was a source of constant joy and happiness, even in his final days. David is also survived by his brother, Graham (Beverley), sister-in-law, Holly, cousins Jim (Karen), Maureen, Kathi and Bob (Jane) and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was very proud of his family and cherished the times spent together. He graduated from U. of T. in 1973 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, followed by Master of Industrial Engineering and Master of Business Administration. David's career began in 1973 at Eaton's, followed by senior executive positions at Canada Packers (now Maple Leaf Foods), Diversey Lever, Dare Foods, Weston Foods, Ganong Chocolates and Burnbrae Farms. He retired in 2015 and enjoyed many travel adventures around the world. David devoted his free time in retirement to volunteering on the Board of Lymphoma Canada - Ontario Chapter, as well as contributing to the Condominium Board of the Stonecroft Community in New Hamburg. David had a unique ability to connect and empathize with people from all walks of life. He was deeply interested in science and physics, and was a diehard Trekkie. He believed strongly that energy cannot be destroyed. Since we are all basically composed of energy, we know he will always be with us. He will be terribly missed. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army, Lymphoma Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation. Special thanks to the nursing team and doctors in the transplant unit at the University Hospital, London. Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
