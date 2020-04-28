|
1939-2020 After a short but fierce battle with cancer, David passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 81, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. David was born on April 16, 1939 in Fergus, Ont. to the late Ernest and Grace Watkins. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Craig) in their 58th year of marriage. Cherished father of Susan Watkins, Tom Watkins and Mary Ann Alexander (Craig). Proud grandfather of Calee (James), Andy (Zac), Reanna(friend Ashton), Robin (friend Zac) and Ryan. Devoted brother of Gwyneth Watkins (Robert). Predeceased by his older brother Ronald Watkins and his older sister Dorothy Ruppel. Dear brother-in-law of Lois Watkins and Elaine Witzel (Bryan), Barbara Craig, Trudi Craig, Betty Craig. Predeceased by his brothers in law Clayt Ruppel, Harold Craig, Gordon Craig, Meredith Craig and Ronald Craig and sisters in law Gertie Craig and Betty Craig. Uncle Davey will be remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews. David was a lifetime parishioner of St. John's Anglican church, an active member of the men's club and building committee. His faithfulness and honesty was reflected through his strong moral compass and strong convictions. We are thankful to Reverend Paul Walker, Reverend Robert Hulse and Reverend Patrick Patterson for their ongoing friendship and spiritual guidance. Dave was a lifelong athlete with a passion for sports. He won the Elora High School track and field championship running in his bare feet. From playing hockey with the Elora Rocks to learning to pitch softball in his late 30's, he transitioned into many different sports. He especially enjoyed his time on Orv's Oldies, Elora Rockers and his Monday & Wednesday golf outings. He was an avid golfer locally and in Florida. 'Give 100% when doing something' was his life's motto. Davey fully participated in life and had many varied interests. He loved helping friends & family, listening to country music, snowmobiling, completing daily sudoku puzzles, cutting wood, clearing driveway snow on his garden tractor, making costumes for Halloween, throwing horseshoes, as well as camping and RVing. He also belonged to many organizations including the Local Plumbers and Steamfitters Union 527 (60 year member), the Ontario Trillium Travellers (past co-president) and the Elora Rockers Sports Association. The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Simpson, Dr. Brault and Dr. Fortin for their medical support through the years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Groves Memorial Hospital Fund or St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated by his family. A memorial service will be held at St. Johns Anglican Church in the near future but in the meantime, a private family burial will occur at The Elora Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the coming months when family and friends can be together. Details will be provided once known. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham Giddy Funeral Home, 37 Church Street East in Elora. 519-846-5352 Quotes: 'The party isn't over until you've had coffee with Davey.'
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 28, 2020