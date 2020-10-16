On October 13th, Our Dave lost his gallant fight with cancer. He passed peacefully at his little Southampton home, in his 46th year, with his family at his side. Dave's stubborn demeanor did not deter an endless number of wonderful friends and Bruce Power co-workers from congregating for 3 days of visiting, tearful goodbyes and allowing him the benefit of attending his own "memorial service". Who knew that so many big grown men and their sweet ladies could cry so much? His love of fishing, creativity, misadventures and always being ready to help others, made him a loved celebrity in the area. His impatient "Git 'er Done" attitude was even there at his passing. A very special thanks to his outstanding doctor Dave, and homecare provider Jessica. Their own tears and heartfelt support will be treasured and never forgotten. At his request, and come spring, we will spread Dave's ashes in Lake Huron. As Dave would expect, it will be another party of course. Our little family thanks you all for your wonderful support and messages through all of this, and hope for sunnier days ahead. He's survived by his Mom and Dad, Bonnie and Scott Morrison of Southampton, his Brother Ryan, and wife Nicole Morrison of New Hamburg, his cousin Trevor Sharpe with his partner Tara McCormick and his Aunt Donna Sawyer of Brantford. We surely can't miss the many dozens of his outstanding friends who now seem to be a seamless part of our family too. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation would be perfect. As support to us all, sign up as an organ/tissue donor at BeADonor.ca
Arrangements have been entrusted to Huron Shores Cremation Services, 1-888-982-8175 with memorial online at www.huronshorescremation.com