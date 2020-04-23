Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MASTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Raymond MASTERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Raymond MASTERS Obituary
Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Waterloo at the age of 60 years. David is the beloved son of Merle and the late Raymond Masters. Cherished brother of Wayne Masters. Dear nephew to Betty Beattie, Winnie Evans and fondly remembered by his many cousins. Cremation will take place and a burial will be held at a later date. Donations online to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -