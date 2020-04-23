|
Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Waterloo at the age of 60 years. David is the beloved son of Merle and the late Raymond Masters. Cherished brother of Wayne Masters. Dear nephew to Betty Beattie, Winnie Evans and fondly remembered by his many cousins. Cremation will take place and a burial will be held at a later date. Donations online to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020