David Romeo VEZINA
It is with deep sadness that David's family announces his passing on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Trinity Village Long Term Care at the age of 71. Dear son of Roland Vezina (1998) and Mildred Vezina (Dreher). He will be missed by his son, Michael (Sherry Newman) and his granddaughter, Celina Vezina; brother to Pauline (Bruce) Francis, Roger (Karen) Vezina, Eileen (Rex) Allen and Margaret (Ross) Head and their families. Also, daughter, Shelley Gill-Clark (Steve) and her family. David is also survived by several extended family members. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held. A special "Thank You" to the Maple Bush staff at Trinity Village for the loving and compassionate care they provided David. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Trinity Village Long Term Care, 2727 Kingsway Dr., Kitchener, ON N2C 2J8, or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 5, 2020.
