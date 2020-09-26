1/1
David Ross Snyder
Passed away quietly at his home, on September 23, 2020 in his 87th year. With farming in his blood, Dave graduated from the Ontario Agricultural College (now University of Guelph) in 1958 and spent most of his 30-year career working for the Federal Department of Agriculture. He and his wife of 60 years, Lavar (Machan), subsequently enjoyed many happy years of retirement in their home in Mississauga. Being a fan of any type of puzzle as well as all types of sports, Dave could often be found curling or working on a crossword puzzle while listening to a sporting event on TV or radio (or sometimes both.) Dedicated to his extended family, he could always be counted upon to attend sporting events, concerts, get togethers, etc. and to lend a hand to anyone who asked. He gave generously of his time and money to his church and several charities including 25 years as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Dave was a devoted father to Barbara Howey (Dale) and Dan Snyder (Tracey) and much-loved grandfather of Cameron, Jacob, Matthew, and Christopher. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Clemens (Wilson); brothers, Stuart Snyder (Ann) and Alan Snyder (Cathy); brother-in-law, Charles Clarke; sisters-in-law Margaret Simpson, Ruth Machan and Carolyn Machan, as well as his many nieces and nephews. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Mississauga Food Bank. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
