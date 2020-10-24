With grief and with love, we announce the death of David Rudy on October 19, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital at age 88. Husband of Norma (Erb) for 65 years, father of Duane Rudy, Lynne Martin, and Gayle Lounsbury (Andrew Lounsbury); grandfather of Jessica Lounsbury and Erin (Lounsbury) Babury, Laura Martin, Ryan Martin and Sarah Martin, Amelia Leon-Rudy and Nathaniel Leon-Rudy; and brother-in-law to Gwen Rudy and Dorothy Erb. Predeceased by parents, Omar and Verna (Baer) Rudy, brother Robert Rudy, and sister Joan Scheerer, and brothers-in-law Delmar Erb and Clare Scheerer. Born May 9, 1932, near Winterbourne Ontario, David loved life on the family farm: milking cows, ploughing fields (with one sighted and one blind horse) and helping his family at their kiosk at Kitchener Market. In his youth he worked as a farm labourer in Carstairs, Alberta and then studied at Hesston College, where he worked as a telephone switchboard operator to pay his tuition. On his return, he built concrete farm silos and, to his delight, the foundation for Chesley Lake Camp's dining hall. He worked for Reist Radio while studying electronics at DeVry and working at Gruen Funeral Home. He moved to Hallman Organs and travelled much of Canada installing and repairing organs for grateful church congregations. When approached in 1960 to become Director of Fairview Mennonite home, he and Norma felt God's calling. For 27 years, he was the motivating force in planning and implementing Fairview's transformation into one of Canada's first continuum of care facilities. He oversaw the building of independent living apartments, a seniors centre, and the conversion of Preston School Apartments into seniors' residences. David knew even little things affect quality of care and insisted residents receive the best ice cream and softest toilet paper available. Along with Norma and others in the Ontario Association of Non-profit Housing and Services (now known as AdvantAge Ontario) David helped transform elder care so it met the physical, psychological and spiritual needs of our parents and grandparents. David served as OANHSS President but was never one to draw attention to himself, saying "The leader is the servant to the needs of the people." Others recognized his contributions and David received the Association's 75th anniversary tribute award. He closed his working career as Administrator at St. Joseph's Home in Guelph. In his retirement he enjoyed travelling Ontario's countryside distributing Choice Books. David met Norma at Chesley Lake Mennonite Youth Camp in 1949 and they were married in 1955. Members of First Mennonite Church, they were asked to help seed Rockway Mennonite Church becoming and became charter members there. While living and working at Fairview, David felt the need for a family "escape" and purchased an empty lot at Chesley Lake Camp. David built much of the family cottage himself, providing both shelter and an anchor for generations of memories. He loved a building project, a nap in the afternoon, and anything related to water skiing. He enjoyed leading song at Chesley Lake Chapel, especially when Carolyn Roth accompanied on the organ. He served on the Chesley Lake Camp Board of Directors for many years, golfed for the fun of it and most importantly enjoyed fellowship over a cup of coffee and a slice of pie. He was happiest when he had a building project, a nap in the afternoon, and a chance to do anything related to water skiing. He loved organ music, choral music, ice cream, singing with the Menno singers, and spending time with his 7 grandchildren. When asked how he was, he liked to say "As you see me" which was pretty much how and who he was. We'll miss him greatly. Condolences and donations may be made to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, or Rockway Mennonite Church, through the funeral home erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.