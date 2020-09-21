1/1
David Scott VAIR
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of David Scott Vair. He died in his home peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Dave Vair was the beloved husband and best friend of Hilda Vair (nee Annand), and our rock. Loving father to his three sons Tom (Jannet), Stephen (Molly) and Colin (Jessica Walker). He was a loving and dedicated Grampa to his 3 grandchildren, Brett, Gwendolyn and Everley Vair. Dave is also survived by his older brother Peter Vair (Brenda). Dave was the son of the late Gordon and Ethel Vair, and siblings to the late Gary (survived by Rose), the late Barb (Ted) and Ron (survived by Betty). He will be fondly missed by his extended family and friends. Dave was an active member of the Legion Branch 497 in Omemee. Dave was always known for his humour and kind, generous nature. He loved tinkering in his garage, drinking a cold beer in the river and spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the family home on Saturday, September 26th from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. COVID protocols will be followed and masks are required. In memory of David, donations to the RCL Branch 497,Omemee or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 04:30 PM
at the family home
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
