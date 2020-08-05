Passed away at the Owen Sound Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 75. Loving husband to Sandi Sutton (nee Hamel) for almost 50 years. Proud father of Christopher (Carla) Sutton, Kacey (Nicole Challen) Sutton, and Lynsey (Darren) Hill. Proud grandpa and poppa to Kirstie, Nicole, Ava, and Liam. Remembered by his sisters, Donna Simpson, Debbie (Ron) Williams, by many nieces, nephews and cousins, and by his sister-in-law Evelyn Campbell. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Gussie Sutton, by his sister Carol and her husband Frank Gould, and by his brother-in-law Paul Simpson. A graveside service for David Sutton will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau on Friday, August 7, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton.



