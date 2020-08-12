The family of David Thomas Bird late of Waterloo, Ontario regrets having to announce his death on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Freeport site, Kitchener. He was a kind and generous man, well loved by family, friends and peers alike. He was active in his church, St. James'-Rosemount United, where he filled the roles of trustee and property chair for decades. Born at home in Galt (Cambridge) on 31 Jan 1939, he attended elementary and high schools there prior to apprenticing at Sutherland-Schultz Limited, Kitchener as an electrician. He took on partnerships in electrical contracting businesses first with P.G. Dick Electric Ltd followed by Delco Electrical Ltd and rounded off his career working for former employees at MDL Electrical Ltd. He was an active member and Conductor of the Preston Model Railway Club where he indulged his passions for design and restoration often making something out of nothing; an electrician by trade and an inventor by nature. He was predeceased by parents Thomas Bird and Edna Breedon Bird and by siblings Leonard Bird and Glenna Croft. Left to mourn are his wife Joan and his children: Gordon Bird (Carol), Allison Bird Brenner (Joe) and Christine Bird (the late Frank Johnson). He is survived by grandchildren: Matthew Brenner (Carly Greco), Nicholas Bird (Nichole Ernst), Kaitlyn Bird (Bryan Hamm), Laura Brenner (Armel Chesnais) and Ian Bird and by great-grandchildren: Adelynn, Kayden and Ava Bird, Nora Greco-Brenner, and Colton Hamm. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service will be held at St. James'- Rosemount United Church (171 Sherwood Ave, Kitchener) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends may join David's service via live stream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Please note that if you plan to attend the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. The service will be held outdoors, so you are welcome to bring a lawn chair and in case of rain, an umbrella. Memorial donations will be gratefully received for St. James'- Rosemount United Church (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Rest in peace dear David. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for David's memorial.