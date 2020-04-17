|
It is with great sadness that the family of Dave McGlynn, 71, announce his peaceful passing at LHSC - University Hospital in London on the same day of his birth, April 10, 2020. Dave will be lovingly remembered by wife Joan (Tiffin) McGlynn and children Wayne (Meghan) and Janet (James Riehl) McGlynn; sisters Doris (Frank) Sachs, and Ruth (Bob) Gooding; sisters-in-law Juanita, Mary, and Fran; sister-in-law Shirley Snowden, and brother-in-law Joe Tiffin Jr., as well as extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Lorne and Eva (Willie) McGlynn, and brothers Lloyd (Jean Schumacher), Bruce, James, Ern (Mary), Art, and Dan. Born in Tillsonburg, Dave moved to Teeswater at an early age and grew up on the family farm. A plumber by trade, he began his career with Paton Brothers in 1969. Dave married in 1977 and welcomed a son and daughter in '78 and '79. Dave started his own business in Kitchener in 1983, semi-retired in Belfast (ON) in 2006, and after 46 years of plumbing, officially retired in 2015. His final residence, Lucan. Dave was a hard-working man with a lust for life, an imagination to dream, and the determination to achieve. Time spent with family and friends is what filled his heart. His larger than life personality, his contagious laughter, and his unique way of expressing himself are memories that will remain with us forever. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes you to share memories and correspond via email at [email protected] regarding the upcoming celebration. Arrangements entrusted to Haskett Funeral Home, Lucan (519-227-4211). Memorial donations to Parkinson Society, Arthritis Society, or Lymphoma Canada would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.haskettfh.com to express condolences, for full obituary, and photo gallery.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020