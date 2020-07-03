1/
David WILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Edward Alexander Wilson died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Son of John Mackenzie Wilson and Shelia Grange. Brother to Christopher J.A. Wilson (Desirée Narciso) and sister Anna B.A. Wilson. Uncle to Sydney Narciso-Wilson and Mackenzie Narciso-Wilson of Toronto, ON. Nephew to Elizabeth G. Wilson of Guelph, ON. David was born July 27, 1967 in Kitchener, ON. He attended Trinity College School, Port Hope, ON, Trinity College University of Toronto, and University of Waterloo where he received his PhD in Statistics in June 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Grand River Hospital or Canadian Mental Health Association may be arranged by the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved