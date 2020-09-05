Mr. Grant died peacefully at the Innisfree Hospice in Kitchener. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd Dwight Grant (1960) and Marjorie Watterworth (2012). He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Maria Hernandez; children Lesley, Jackie (James), David (Jodi) and grandchildren Nicole and Alison Grant; step-children Edgar and Alejandra (Farzin) Hernandez; siblings Dwight (Mary), Catharine (d. Tom), and Cynthia; and the mother of his children, Evelyn. Mr. Grant principally spent his career practising law in Cambridge from 1970 until his final retirement in 2012. The years 1994 to 2012 included many sabbaticals to Guadalajara, Mexico where he appreciated the splendid weather and cultural differences, and fulfilled his adventurous spirit. At the request of the deceased an immediate cremation has been held. An internment with a small service will take place at a later date at Straffordville cemetery. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of LHIN Home and Community Care who helped over the last few years, and to the Innisfree Hospice which made his last hours so special. Donations are encouraged to Innisfree Hospice (https://lisaardandinnisfree.com/
) or to a hospice in your local community. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
or 519.772.1237.