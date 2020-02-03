|
Dean Gilbey (52) passed away on January 21, 2020. Born October 12, 1967 in Kincardine, ON. Beloved son of Jim (Beth) Gilbey and Heather Gilbey (late Les Firth). Much loved brother of Darren, sisters Victoria (Fred) Dost, Elizabeth Kast and Meghan (Trent) Randell. Beloved father of Natasha (Nate) and Kayla (Kevin). Proud grandpa to many loving grandchildren, lovingly remembered by his extended family Donna, Racheal, Taylor and many friends. A special thank-you to Deans Healthcare Team. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family celebration of life.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020