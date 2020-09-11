1/1
Deanna RIDDELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at her residence in Cambridge on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Riddell (2016). Loving mother of Michael (Sue), Laurie (Ken), Kim (Guy), Susan (Rob), Sean, Lynda (predeceased), Shari (Cliff). Cherished grandmother of Kristine, Amanda, Nicholas, Ryan, Patrick, Andrew, Joshua, Jonathan, Keith, Candice, Elysha, Lacey, and Zackary; and dear great-grandmother of many. At Deanna's request cremation has taken place and a Private Family interment will be held at New Hope Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved