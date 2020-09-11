Deanna RIDDELL

Passed away peacefully at her residence in Cambridge on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Riddell (2016). Loving mother of Michael (Sue), Laurie (Ken), Kim (Guy), Susan (Rob), Sean, Lynda (predeceased), Shari (Cliff). Cherished grandmother of Kristine, Amanda, Nicholas, Ryan, Patrick, Andrew, Joshua, Jonathan, Keith, Candice, Elysha, Lacey, and Zackary; and dear great-grandmother of many. At Deanna's request cremation has taken place and a Private Family interment will be held at New Hope Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366