Peacefully at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Loving partner of David Wilson of Waterloo. Dear mother of Dara ( Perry ) Wright, Tasha ( Andre) Perreault, Stephen ( Maryann ) Kemp, James Kemp & Devon Winkler. Dear Grandmother of Nicole, Tabatha, Ethan, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, Leland, and George. Deborah will also be remembered by her brother John Mcilroy. Predeceased by her parents Carol and Neil Mcilroy. A private cremation was held. Special thanks to staff at Grand River ( 5 south ) and the palliative care unit for the care given to Deborah. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.