Dr. Deborah Ellen Cook of Toronto, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly October 2020, at the age of 65. Deborah is survived by her father, Freeman Crawford Cook, and his wife Elaine Graham Cook of Nova Scotia; sisters Jill Teis and husband Gerry of PA, Karen Smith & husband Mike of CT, Katherine Loveys of Kitchener, and Kimberly Cook of Guyana, South America; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Barbara Marietta Ellen Cook. She had many lifelong friends that she enjoyed spending time with including Monica Weber, Ruth Hayworth, Fred Knittel, Jeffrey Noonan, and Patricia Fagan, to name a few. Deborah was born October 12, 1954 in London, Ontario. She received her bachelor and master's degrees from the University of Ottawa, and her doctorate in Philosophy, from Paris I-Panthéon-Sorbonne, in 1985. She taught at Queen's University, Kingston & the University of Victoria, BC. In 1989 she was given a tenure-track position at the University of Windsor. In 1993, she was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor. Deborah was a noted Canadian philosopher specializing in phenomenology, existentialism, critical theory, and post-structuralism. She authored several books and numerous articles, with special emphasis on the work of Theodor W. Adorno. Deborah loved good food, a good argument, wine, friends, and traveling, especially to Paris. Deborah retired from the University of Windsor in 2019 and continued to research and write in Toronto. She had been working on another book when she passed. Deborah once quoted Hegel at the funeral of a former university colleague: "When a life has been made whole by death it becomes an object for others' reflection and evaluation: only at the end can we say what it meant." In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank, Doctors without Borders or the charity of one's choice
