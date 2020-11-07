Debra passed away at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the day before her 45th birthday. Debra was predeceased by her beloved daughter Amaraiya on November 28, 2013, father Gerard Alweyn, father-in-law Ralph David, and brother-in-law Desmond Sandys. Beloved wife of Craig David, loving mother of Jayden, both of Kitchener, precious daughter of Nora Alweyn of India, dear sister of Michelle Sandys (Ian), Sabrina Pyanter (Don), Jennifer Sandys, and Conway Alweyn, all of India, daughter-in-law of Margaret David of India, and sister-in-law of Fabian David (Shweta) of Chicago. Debra will be lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Debra was an Early Childhood Educator with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, the YWCA, and the YMCA. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Daniel RC Church, 29 Midland Drive, Kitchener on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited and to attend the visitation and/or funeral mass, everyone must please RSVP to the funeral home at 519-745-8445, wear a facial covering, and observe physical distancing. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Debra's obituary page at www.erbgood.com
Cremation will follow the funeral mass and interment will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Childcan or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre (through the Grand River Hospital Foundation) may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.