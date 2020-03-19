|
Passed peacefully at her Waterloo home on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Loving wife of Mike Africh of 17 years and mother of Melissa Smith. Debbie will be sadly missed by the Koehns and Africhs and their families. She will also be remembered by her friends and her dear canines, Kijji and Saul. At Debbie's request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at later date. Donations to Canadian Mental Health would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 19, 2020