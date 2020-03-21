Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Africh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann (Koehn) Africh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann (Koehn) Africh Obituary
Passed peacefully at her Waterloo home on Monday March 16, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Daughter of June and Wally Koehn. Loving wife of Mike Africh and mother of Melissa Smith. Debbie will be sadly missed by the Koehns & Africhs and their families. She will also be remembered by her friends and her dear canines, Kijji and Saul. At Debbie's request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at later date. Donations to Canadian Mental Health would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com, 519-888-7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -