Debra Geraldine "Debbie" Forbes
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Debbie on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Beloved wife and best friend of Larry Forbes. Proud mother to Steve (Stephanie) and Dave (Crystal). Cherished grandmother of Luke and Megan. Debbie is survived by her extended family including mother-in-law Kathleen Forbes, brothers-in-law Lyle and Lloyd Forbes, and sisters-in-law Linda Hrycajcuk and Lois (Marty) Tomlin, special cousin Mike and stepsister Ellen. She was predeceased by her parents Donalda and Jerry Iza. Debbie was an avid traveller, talented gardener, stealth Pokémon collector, devoted hockey mom/grandma, epic banana cake maker and so much more. Her family is forever grateful for each day they were able to spend with her. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur Street S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Palmerston Cemetery, 5240 Hwy 23, Palmerston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

