Declan Thomas Hope was a soldier, poet, priest and prophet. Born as David Lalonde, he lived his early years truly "beloved," the meaning behind the name David. He was reborn as Declan Thomas Hope, fulfilling his mission of bringing hope and faith to the world. His forearm tattoos -- the phoenix rising and Dum Spiro Spero ("While I breathe, I hope") -- inspired everyone whose life he touched. Declan was a founding member of the Aylmer Dog Disc Club and proud master of Thunder and Lightning, both prize-winning agility dogs. Together Declan, Thunder and Lightning were the inspirational "Team Hope: The Perfect Storm," a charity driven by dog club members for the betterment of community life. He was a graduate of the University of Waterloo (Shakespearean literature). Declan passed away on April 26th at his family home in Waterloo, Ontario, following a courageous battle with cancer. Declan is son to Jim and Dianne Lalonde of Waterloo, brother to Paul Lalonde (Christa Haanstra) of Guelph and Mark Lalonde of Toronto, and uncle to Alexis and Logan Lalonde. The family extends sincere thanks to London Health Sciences Centre and Waterloo Care Partners Palliative Care. Heartfelt thank-you's go to our frontline heroes -- nurses Sherry, Terry, Cassie and friend Lu-Anne -- who insisted the COVID-19 quarantine could not stand in the way of their loving missions. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held by his family. Declan's message of hope lives on. He leaves our world a better place. Visit the Declan Hope Memorial Page on Facebook.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020