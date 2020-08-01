1/1
Delano Don Antonio Passley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at home at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Suzanne Passley (nee Kingsley). Loving father of Shona (Fernando) Ferreira, Brandon, Samantha and Tiffany Williams. Cherished Papa of Julia and Sebastian. Son of Clive and the late Daphne Passley (February 2020). Beloved brother of Lloyd and Michael Ross and his late sister, Karen Passley-Clarke. Will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Delano's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved