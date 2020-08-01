Passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at home at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Suzanne Passley (nee Kingsley). Loving father of Shona (Fernando) Ferreira, Brandon, Samantha and Tiffany Williams. Cherished Papa of Julia and Sebastian. Son of Clive and the late Daphne Passley (February 2020). Beloved brother of Lloyd and Michael Ross and his late sister, Karen Passley-Clarke. Will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
