|
|
At Listowel Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Mrs. Henrica Gerdina (Verschuren) van den Broek of Listowel, and formerly of Brussels, in her 74th year. Wife of Henk van den Broek. Mother of Diana and Stephen Dolmage of Brussels, Robert and Barbara van den Broek of Walton, and Rita van den Broek of Goderich. Grandmother of Meagan, Scott, Dana, Ryker, Virginia, Mackenzie, Shelby, Selena, and Jordin. Also survived by her nine siblings in Netherlands, and Henk's 13 siblings in Canada. Predeceased by her parents Harrie and Gertruda (Jacops) Verschuren, sister Trudy Verschuren, and brother Koos Verschuren. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Friday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with parish prayers at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Listowel on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Arthritis Society or Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020