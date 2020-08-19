1/1
Denis Cresswell
1940-08-15 - 2020-08-17
Alfred "Denis" Cresswell, born August 15, 1940 in Manchester, England, died August 17, 2020 at Innisfree Hospice. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Cresswell, and his children, David Cresswell (Lucia), Jane Welch (Stephen), and Lisa Andrade (John). Also, his grandchildren: Liam, Emma, Natalie, William, Jack, Nolan, and Stephen. Denis' greatest pleasures in life were his family, his friends, his home, and his car (not always in that order). He immigrated to Canada in 1966 with the hope of making his future and that of his growing family brighter. He aged knowing his choice was the right one. His family would like to express thanks to all their friends who supported them through this difficult time. In addition, a special thanks to Dr. Batra, Debra Charron from Paramed, and the wonderful staff at Innisfree Hospice, especially Elizabeth, Tara, Rachel, Sherry, Wanda, and Jackie. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Innisfree Hospice.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
