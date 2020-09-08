1941 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Denny announces her sudden passing at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Denny was a loving wife of Randy for 58 years, dear mother of Brad Klawitter (Merna Wooley), and Stacey Klawitter and cherished grandmother of Alex Sherman and Madison Sherman. She is survived by her brother Roger (Sally) Ball and sister-in-law Karen (Bud) Helwig and predeceased by her parents Langdon and Ruth (nee Wahl) Ball. Denny was a valued member of her community. She had a kind-hearted, selfless nature, constantly putting others before herself. She devoted her time throughout her life to her family and friends. Denny also gave back to her community by volunteering for organizations including May Court and the Canadian Cancer Society
. She was an incredibly strong woman, who constantly held a smile through all of her battles throughout life. While going through extremely tough times, Denny was able to persevere and continue to give her unconditional love to everyone around her. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Denny was the light of everyone's life. She touched the lives of many individuals, so much so, that she was even considered a mother to some. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her many friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Denny will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.