Denise "Deni" (Duncan) McElrea
Deni passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at Grand River Hospital after a two-year fight with cancer. She was born in Waterford, ON 74 years ago. Beloved wife of Sam for 52 years, dear mother of Patrick (Corry), grandma of Quinlan and Liam, dear sister of Kelly McCaughey of Dundas, dear aunt of Michael (Nicole) and their boys Finn and Benn. Deni was predeceased by her parents Jack and Lazelle Duncan of Dundas and her nephew Jamie McCaughey. She will be missed by her brothers-in-law Bill of Joliette and Andy of Waterloo. Deni suffered MS for over 50 years and cancer for the last two. Neither curbed her love of life. She taught elementary school in Greensville until MS ended her career. Her sunny disposition made her a charming and agreeable companion. We wish to give special thanks to home care nurse Laura Latyn and to Dr. Lana Tan. Deni's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October, 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note if you plan to attend the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Private interment at Edgehill Cemetery in Colpoy's Bay. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Deni's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
