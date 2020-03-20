|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence in Milverton, Ontario. Dennis was born 70 years ago on November 4, 1949 in Stratford Ontario. Beloved and loving husband of Connie (Eicher) Erb whom he married on February 22, 1974. Devoted and caring father and grandfather of Brennan Erb and wife Sarah and their children Emily and Nathaniel and Carrie and husband Mike Schultz and their children Abigail and Nickson. Dennis will be forever remembered by his mother Dorothy (Oesch) Erb, brother Darrell and wife Sandra Erb, mother-in-law Helene (Bender) Eicher, sister-in-law Betty and husband Leigh Swartzentruber as well as by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Predeceased by his father Delmar Erb, grandson Joseph Erb, brother Kenneth Erb, sister Nancy Erb and father-in-law William Eicher. At this time a private family service will take place followed by an interment at Poole Mennonite Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Dennis's life will take place at a later date and will be announced at that time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Diabetes Association or the Stratford General Hospital - Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020