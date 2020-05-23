The family of the late Dennis Albert Erb wish to express our sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their acts of kindness shown to us. We are overwhelmed by the many cards, flowers, food and donations to Stratford General Hospital Dialysis Unit and Diabetes Canada given in memory of Dennis, as well as condolences given online and through social media. Special thanks to the nurses and PSWs at the Stratford Dialysis Unit for the care, chats, laughter, and special treats they provided the past four years. Special thanks to Dr. House from University Hospital, London. Thank you to Pastor Hans Peters and the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home for their care. We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the pallbearers. To all, your support, prayers and love in our time of sorrow is very much appreciated. May God bless each of you. - Connie Erb and Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store