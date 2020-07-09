1/1
Dennis Burton Loree
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully surrounded by his sons at Innisfree House on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born to Ira and Rose (Lehman) Loree on September 24, 1934. He celebrated 61 years of marriage with the love of his life Marlene (Schell) Loree who predeceased him on February 25, 2018. He built the treasured family cottage in Dyer's Bay, enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his beautiful flowerbeds, relaxing on the deck, reading and tinkering around the house. Christmas was his favourite time of the year and his Christmas trees were perfectly decorated works of art. He worked as a machinist and then a Millwright for Lackie Brothers, Onsite and Process Group. Marlene and Denny owned and operated the Drift In General Store in Miller Lake for years. He was a hard worker who put other's needs ahead of his own. He is loved and admired by his sons and their wives, Michael and Wendy of Tavistock and Todd and Kathy of Wilmot Centre. His memory will be treasured by his grandchildren, Adrian (Karyn), Stephanie (Morgan), Amanda (Wayne), Matt (Colleen), Brad (Niki), Shaylene (Ryan), Cooper, and Sierra. He adored his great grandchildren Jane, Vaughn, Mabel and Oaklen. He is survived by Daryl Longpre and the Schell family - Donald (Helen), Gary (Marie), Wayne (Connie), Dale, Donna, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his only daughter Lisa in January 2019, sisters Pat Keeling (Ron) and Shirley Maddick (Doug), brother George Loree (Shirley), in-laws Donald and Lorena Schell and brother-in-law Dennis Schell. The family is grateful to Dr. Susan Seyler, Dr. Armelia Dicu, the Grand River Cancer Centre for the managing of his leukemia and the staff of Innisfree House for their care and compassion. A private family interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dennis' memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved