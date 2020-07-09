Died peacefully surrounded by his sons at Innisfree House on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born to Ira and Rose (Lehman) Loree on September 24, 1934. He celebrated 61 years of marriage with the love of his life Marlene (Schell) Loree who predeceased him on February 25, 2018. He built the treasured family cottage in Dyer's Bay, enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his beautiful flowerbeds, relaxing on the deck, reading and tinkering around the house. Christmas was his favourite time of the year and his Christmas trees were perfectly decorated works of art. He worked as a machinist and then a Millwright for Lackie Brothers, Onsite and Process Group. Marlene and Denny owned and operated the Drift In General Store in Miller Lake for years. He was a hard worker who put other's needs ahead of his own. He is loved and admired by his sons and their wives, Michael and Wendy of Tavistock and Todd and Kathy of Wilmot Centre. His memory will be treasured by his grandchildren, Adrian (Karyn), Stephanie (Morgan), Amanda (Wayne), Matt (Colleen), Brad (Niki), Shaylene (Ryan), Cooper, and Sierra. He adored his great grandchildren Jane, Vaughn, Mabel and Oaklen. He is survived by Daryl Longpre and the Schell family - Donald (Helen), Gary (Marie), Wayne (Connie), Dale, Donna, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his only daughter Lisa in January 2019, sisters Pat Keeling (Ron) and Shirley Maddick (Doug), brother George Loree (Shirley), in-laws Donald and Lorena Schell and brother-in-law Dennis Schell. The family is grateful to Dr. Susan Seyler, Dr. Armelia Dicu, the Grand River Cancer Centre for the managing of his leukemia and the staff of Innisfree House for their care and compassion. A private family interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Dennis' memorial.