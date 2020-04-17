Home

Dennis Crowther Obituary
C. Dennis Crowther passed away peacefully after a stoic battle for quality of life, on April, 14, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in his 71st year. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Sheila Watson-Crowther and daddy to his 'fur-babies' Missy and Pippi. He had a wide and varied career and will be missed by all who knew him and enjoyed his stories. A private service and cremation have taken place. In lieu of flowers - as the cats eat them - donations to Grand River Hospital for PPE; to All Saints Anglican Church or to his favourite charity Ray of Hope would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Dennis' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020
