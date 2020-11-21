Passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lanark Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 27 years. Loving father to Kelly. Cherished Papa to Dylan and Mckenna. Survived by his mother Auldeen Stacey and predeceased by his father Wendell Stacey. Dear brother to Bill (Sally), Al (Robin), Suzanne DeJong (Kevin) and Mark (Jen). Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join the service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Special thanks to the staff at Lanark Heights for their excellent care given to Dennis. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Dennis' memorial.