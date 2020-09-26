1/1
Dennis Paul Yantha
1958-10-29 - 2020-09-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Dennis Yantha of Kitchener on September 22, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 61. Survived by his father Sylvester Yantha and brothers Mark and Brian (Barb). Predeceased by his mother Evelyn (nee Etmanskie). No visitation; Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to House of Friendship or Addiction Research Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Private interment at St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Barry's Bay, at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved