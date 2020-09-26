It is with sadness that we announce the death of Dennis Yantha of Kitchener on September 22, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 61. Survived by his father Sylvester Yantha and brothers Mark and Brian (Barb). Predeceased by his mother Evelyn (nee Etmanskie). No visitation; Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to House of Friendship or Addiction Research Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Private interment at St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Barry's Bay, at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
